I'm Obsessed: Christian Louboutin's Lipstick 

If the overwhelming success of Christian Louboutin’s red-soled heels serves as any indicator, then the designer’s latest foray into beauty is bound to sell out in minutes. The beloved designer has once again gone back to the drawing board to create a line of smartly designed, bullet-shaped lipsticks that’ll be available in 36 different shades on September 1. Yes, the colors from the matte, satin, and sheer collection are just as bold as those found in his nail polishes. The lipstick’s packaging is bound to catch everyone’s eye. Not only is the black and gold, jewelry-like finish unique, but also the piece comes with a small ring attached that allows you to wear it as a necklace.  

Shop it: September 1, $90; us.christianlouboutin.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I'm super excited about my obsession today because it's from one of my favorite designers, Christian Louboutin. I love everything that he does. I love his shoes. I think everything that he designs is done in such a tasteful well thought out way. And I couldn't have been more excited to find out that he was doing a collection of lipsticks. Plus, I'm a lipstick girl, so I was just over the moon. But now that I have this collection in front of me, I am really doing backflips. There's 36 shades, they come in three different textures, mat, satin and sheer. I'm wearing the Signature shade Rouge Louboutin, which is the red. And this is the mat one that I'm wearing and I just think it's the perfect blue base, it works for every skin tone. But also, the packaging is to die for, super chic. It really almost looks like a piece of jewelry and it has this little ring around the top that you could slip a piece of ribbon through and wear it as a necklace. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

