I'm Obsessed: Christian Louboutin's Lipstick 

If the overwhelming success of Christian Louboutin’s red-soled heels serves as any indicator, then the designer’s latest foray into beauty is bound to sell out in minutes. The beloved designer has once again gone back to the drawing board to create a line of smartly designed, bullet-shaped lipsticks that’ll be available in 36 different shades on September 1. Yes, the colors from the matte, satin, and sheer collection are just as bold as those found in his nail polishes. The lipstick’s packaging is bound to catch everyone’s eye. Not only is the black and gold, jewelry-like finish unique, but also the piece comes with a small ring attached that allows you to wear it as a necklace.

Courtesy

Shop it: September 1, $90; us.christianlouboutin.com.

Watch the video above to see which shade is Barfield's favorite—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what else we're obsessed with.

