I'm Obsessed: Child Perfume 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

It’s hard to forget about the one that got away, even when it’s a fragrance. Serrano first discovered Child Perfume when reading the pages of InStyle years ago, but had trouble tracking the elusive scent—that was a celeb favorite—down. In a twist of perfume fate, the scent resurfaced when it appeared on her desk one day. Needless to say, its blend of mimosa, lilac, and rose is just as intoxicating years later and the rollerball has a permanent place in her scent rotation. Watch the video above to get all the details on one of Serrano’s favorite fragrances.

courtesy

Shop it: $98; beautyhabit.com.

