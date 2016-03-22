I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Skin Clay Mask

InStyle.com
Mar 22, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian figuratively die for all things Charlotte Tilbury, and for good reason. The makeup artist knows how to make anyone glow, which is why the beauty industry wunderkind’s Goddess Skin Clay Mask is a splurge-worthy product designed to effortlessly rotate its way through your skincare routine for noteworthy results. Her formula brings together Spanish clay, sweet almond oil, and BioNymph Peptide Complex to prevent aging and help smooth the skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $70; charlottetilbury.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Facemasks are having such a big moment right now, but if you're wondering which one is right for you, which one is right for your skin type, you have to check out one of my favorites. This is Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Skin Clay Mask. Now if you have oily skin, the Spanish clay here that's going to help. Control the grease, control the oil, clear out your pores. But if your skin is on the drier side, you don't have to worry about this mask overly drying out your skin. It also contains sweet almond oil and rosehip oils. And what I love about it is that it only needs to stay on your skin for about five minutes or so but you might wanna keep it on longer because it smells really amazing. But it doesn't crack or flake as it dries. So it's going to stay just like this. So when you wash it off, your skin is going to feel really hydrated, really supple. You're going to have a great glow. I use it once a week. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!