I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Skin Clay Mask

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian figuratively die for all things Charlotte Tilbury, and for good reason. The makeup artist knows how to make anyone glow, which is why the beauty industry wunderkind’s Goddess Skin Clay Mask is a splurge-worthy product designed to effortlessly rotate its way through your skincare routine for noteworthy results. Her formula brings together Spanish clay, sweet almond oil, and BioNymph Peptide Complex to prevent aging and help smooth the skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $70; charlottetilbury.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.