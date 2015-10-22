I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow

Oct 22, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When the woman behind Amal Clooney’s stunning wedding day beauty look suggests anything, we listen. That’s exactly why we love celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze and Glow Medium to Dark Face Sculpt and Highlight, a two-in-one contouring product that helps you nail a trend beloved by all of our favorite red carpet darlings. The bronzer, which is made of a pearl and pigment blend, helps you achieve a rich, just-left-Ibiza complexion while the highlighter adds that golden, radiant shine. As Barfield explains in the video above, it’s best to carefully apply each about your jawline, cheekbones, and the bridge of your nose. Prepare to forever look like a Hollywood star. 

Shop it: $68; shop.nordstrom.com.

Today's obsession is a product that I cannot get enough of. It's from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, her new film star bronze and glow palette in medium to dark. I am obsessed with this product. First of all, I really think Charlotte Tilbury is a genius, and her whole collection is incredible. But I think she completely outdid herself. With this product. It really simplifies the whole idea of contouring. Obviously it's something that we keep on hearing about but it can be tricky for the average person to do at home but this product really helps it do it and makes it a no-brainer. So I actually used it on myself today and I'll tell you exactly how it worked. So what you wanna do is you wanna take the bronzer side and really sculpt the areas of your face that you wanna define. So your cheekbones, the jaw line, the bridge of your nose. And then you wanna make sure you're blending, blending, blending so that there's no harsh lines and it looks as natural as possible. And then you follow with the highlighter and I love this highlighter because it is not to shimmery, it has a very gorgeous peachy color and a little bit of sparkle but not too much, so you never look like a disco ball. You just want to take the areas that you really want to highlight, so, your cheekbone, the bridge of your nose, your cupids bow. Make sure you run it over, make sure you blend really nice and natural and you will see that it really gives you nice bone structure. Gorgeous. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

