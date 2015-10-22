I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When the woman behind Amal Clooney’s stunning wedding day beauty look suggests anything, we listen. That’s exactly why we love celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze and Glow Medium to Dark Face Sculpt and Highlight, a two-in-one contouring product that helps you nail a trend beloved by all of our favorite red carpet darlings. The bronzer, which is made of a pearl and pigment blend, helps you achieve a rich, just-left-Ibiza complexion while the highlighter adds that golden, radiant shine. As Barfield explains in the video above, it’s best to carefully apply each about your jawline, cheekbones, and the bridge of your nose. Prepare to forever look like a Hollywood star.

Courtesy

Shop it: $68; shop.nordstrom.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Coordinates Collection Bracelets

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.