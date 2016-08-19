I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Scent Of A Dream Fragrance

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

In the market for a new scent? Charlotte Tilbury’s first fragrance is literally what dreams are made of. For the famed makeup artist’s first fragrance, she bottled up the scent of attraction. As Serrano explains in the video above, its notes include a little bit of everything to attract people to you and instantly brighten your mood, like violet, tuberose, lemon, peach, and patchouli, to name a few. Of, course Tilbury’s first fragrance can’t go without a little bit of her signature glamour. The beautiful bottle was modeled after alchemist’s potion bottles and would make a gorgeous addition to any vanity. Press play to find out what attracts Serrano to this new scent, and find out for yourself when you get your hands on your own bottle.

courtesy

Shop it: $100; charlottetilbury.com.

