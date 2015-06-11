I'm Obsessed: Chantelle Sports Bras

Kahlana Barfield talks about her latest obsession, Chantelle Sports Bras.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. Now, anyone who has a bigger bust like I do probably has had the trouble of trying to find a supportive sports bra. Sometimes I have to double two sports bras together in order to have enough support to run on the treadmill. Well, I found a sports bra that really, really works. It's from Chantel. It looks like a regular bra so you don't get that weird shape in the front, the fabric is super strong and durable so you can wash it and it won't let up. It's made of micro fiber so it absorbs moisture, so you are never a sweaty mess

