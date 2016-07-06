I'm Obsessed: Chanel's Rouge Coco Stylo Lipstick

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You know the three or so lip products—balm, gloss, lipstick—currently occupying your purse? Prepare to lighten your load: Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo Lipstick will replace them all. The brand's new formula boasts the pigmentation of a lipstick, the shine of a gloss, and the comfort of a balm—all in one convenient, twist-up stick. Watch it action, above.

Shop it: $37; chanel.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.