I'm Obsessed: Chanel's Rouge Coco Stylo Lipstick

InStyle Staff
Jul 06, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You know the three or so lip products—balm, gloss, lipstick—currently occupying your purse? Prepare to lighten your load: Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo Lipstick will replace them all. The brand's new formula boasts the pigmentation of a lipstick, the shine of a gloss, and the comfort of a balm—all in one convenient, twist-up stick. Watch it action, above.

Shop it: $37; chanel.com

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is my new favorite lip product. It's from Chanel. It's their Rouge Coco Sealer Lipshines. So what's so great about this product is that it's truly innovative. It's everything you want in a lip product. It's hydrating like a lip balm, it has the shine of a lip gloss, and the intensity of a lipstick. So, everything you want right? I love the range of shades and I love how comfortable it is. A lot of times lipsticks go really drying on your lips after a few hours but this Really does feel like a lip balm and you can reapply it. They don't cake at all. My favorite color is one called Receipt, and I'm gonna show you what it looks like on. [BLANK_AUDIO] I love that it has great shine but it's not too shiny. It's not sticky. It feels very comfortable and the shade is gorgeous. [MUSIC]

