I'm Obsessed: Chanel's Illusion D’Ombre Eyeshadow

Who wouldn’t want to shine like a Chanel girl? To do so, dab on the Parisian brand’s Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow, a luxurious product that’ll quickly catapult your makeup game to the next level. The glittery, compacted formula (available in 16 rainbow-diverse shades) has a gel-like texture that’ll cushion your lids and can also be used as eyeliner. And though just a small dose of the eyeshadow will do the truck, expect it to amp up your shine. Sometimes more is more.

Shop it: $36; chanel.com.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone. It's Angelique, and today I wanted to talk to you about smoky eyes, because they are one of my favorite beauty looks. But after years of being a beauty editor, they are still hard for me to do on my own. So that's why I tend to like eye shadows that do a lot of the work for me. One of my favorites Chanel Illusion D'Ombre. Now these are cream eye shadows and many of them have an iridescent sheen. That means they have light particles and dark particles that pick up the light in different ways and never come on too harsh or too strong. So with just a few swipes of my finger, I can get a gorgeous, iridescent sheen on my lids, a multi-dimensional effect that's perfect for day or night. And that is why I'm obsessed.

