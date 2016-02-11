I'm Obsessed: Chanel's Illusion D’Ombre Eyeshadow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Who wouldn’t want to shine like a Chanel girl? To do so, dab on the Parisian brand’s Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow, a luxurious product that’ll quickly catapult your makeup game to the next level. The glittery, compacted formula (available in 16 rainbow-diverse shades) has a gel-like texture that’ll cushion your lids and can also be used as eyeliner. And though just a small dose of the eyeshadow will do the truck, expect it to amp up your shine. Sometimes more is more.

Shop it: $36; chanel.com.

