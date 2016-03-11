I'm Obsessed: Chanel and MAC Fuchsia Lipsticks

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When it’s time to have a little fun, say goodbye to your go-to, office-appropriate nude lip and instead, opt for the most feminine color of them all: pink. Yes, the hue is a bold one, but if you’re a novice to Barbie-approved beauty experimentation, try Chanel’s Rouge Coco Shine in Mighty, a luxe, Karl Lagerfeld-approved favorite that shines but isn’t necessarily the wildest choice on the market. Ready to take it full throttle? Mac’s Candy Yum-Yum is a favorite among beauty editors, with a super neon shade that showcases your fun side, day or night.

Shop it: Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, Mighty, $37; chanel.com. Mac Candy Yum-Yum, $17; maccosmetics.com.

