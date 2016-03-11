I'm Obsessed: Chanel and MAC Fuchsia Lipsticks

Mar 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When it’s time to have a little fun, say goodbye to your go-to, office-appropriate nude lip and instead, opt for the most feminine color of them all: pink. Yes, the hue is a bold one, but if you’re a novice to Barbie-approved beauty experimentation, try Chanel’s Rouge Coco Shine in Mighty, a luxe, Karl Lagerfeld-approved favorite that shines but isn’t necessarily the wildest choice on the market. Ready to take it full throttle? Mac’s Candy Yum-Yum is a favorite among beauty editors, with a super neon shade that showcases your fun side, day or night.

Shop it: Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, Mighty, $37; chanel.com. Mac Candy Yum-Yum, $17; maccosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique, and today's obsession is actually a statement lip look. I love fuchsia lipsticks. Now, I think the shade is a lot fresher than red, it's a bit bolder than choral, and I think you can wear it day or night. Now if you are a little timid about the look, I would suggest starting with a shiny formulation. This is Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Mighty, I'm wearing it right now. It gives you a hit of the color, it doesn't come on too too strong, but most days I'm usually wearing Mac Candy Yum Yum. This is my all-time favorite shade. A lot of us beauty editors wear it. We always know it. And it's a lot brighter, a lot denser, but still really wearable. The look is one of my favorites, and I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

