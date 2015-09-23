I'm Obsessed: CeraVe's Skin Restoring System 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say not to judge a book by its cover, and we feel the same idiom holds true when it comes to beauty products. Yes, CeraVe’s Skin Restoring System is colored with a clean, minimal design, but don’t let the packaging’s sleek exterior fool you into thinking the formula is anything but a knockout. This three-step skin amplifier, which includes a hydrating cleanser, hydrocortisone anti-itch cream, and moisturizing cream, is treated to help restore irritated skin and, specifically, alleviate eczema. To boot, the set is fragrance free and is available for less than $30.

Shop it: $21.99; ulta.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is from one of my favorite skin care brands at the drug store, Sara V, and it's their new skin restoring system. Now, this is a three part system that's specifically targeted to those with eczema or irritated skin in general. So the first product to use would be the hydrating cleanser and this is just their classic very clean cleanser. Its non foaming its non fragrant, so its not going to irritate your skin at all And then there's the hydrocortizone anti-itch cream. Now this has niacinamide, dimethicone, aloe that really helps to soothe itchy skin. And then lastly there's the moisturizing cream and this is again another one of their classics. It has ceramides just to help to refresh the skin It's extremely effective and I also love that the bottles are travel size, but they're generously sized so you get a lot for your money. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

