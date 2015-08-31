I'm Obsessed: Carol's Daughter's Combing Crème Collection 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Despite how desirable that just-rolled-out-of-bed look can be, not properly treating your hair each morning can lead to a tangled mess. Enter Carol’s Daughter’s new Combing Crème Collection, which includes three 4-in-1 formulas that each help style hair into a smooth, lightweight finish. Made of natural ingredients inspired by those founder Lisa Price discovered while traveling across Brazil, the series includes “Hair Milk” for nourishing and conditioning, “Sacred Tiare” for anti-breakage and anti-frizz, and “Black Vanilla” for ultimate moisture and shine. The rich crèmes his Target stores nationwide tomorrow, September 1, but prepare with the brand’s must-try conditioners, below. 

Shop it: (left to right) Sacred Tiare, $12; target.com. Black Vanilla, $12.19; target.comHair Milk conditioner, $12; target.com

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Kahlana. So my obsession today is a new product from Carol's Daughter, their styling creme. Now you may wonder what a styling creme is. They're basically a primer that you apply to damp That's really going to help to detangle and loosen up your curls. I love this product because its a treatment product so they detangle but their also nourishing your hair with great ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin B-5. Now there are three different lines and depending on what your hair texture is, that's how you'll know&nbsp;which one&nbsp;to get. I love them, I think they're great. They're only $10 and they're at Target. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

