I'm Obsessed: Canvas Home's Matte Gold Cutlery 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Hosting a fabulous dinner party is no easy feat between choosing who to invite and whether to serve a quick vegetable sauté or a perfectly roasted garlic and rosemary infused chicken. Sure, it’s not impossible to master these points, but silverware is the one ingredient that so often goes unnoticed. Thanks to Canvas Home’s Oslo Cutlery Set, however, you’ll never forget to take flatware into consideration. Painted in a super opulent matte gold, these sophisticated pieces are made of stainless steel and brushed with 24-karat gold.

Courtesy

Shop it: $85, canvashomestore.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what else she's obsessed with.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: AVO Leather Pillows