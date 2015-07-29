I'm Obsessed: Canvas Home's Matte Gold Cutlery 

Jul 29, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Hosting a fabulous dinner party is no easy feat between choosing who to invite and whether to serve a quick vegetable sauté or a perfectly roasted garlic and rosemary infused chicken. Sure, it’s not impossible to master these points, but silverware is the one ingredient that so often goes unnoticed. Thanks to Canvas Home’s Oslo Cutlery Set, however, you’ll never forget to take flatware into consideration. Painted in a super opulent matte gold, these sophisticated pieces are made of stainless steel and brushed with 24-karat gold. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $85, canvashomestore.com

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what else she's obsessed with.

Show Transcript

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So, for any of you who have been watching this series from the beginning, you know that I am obsessed with the color gold. It's just so beautiful and timeless and elegant, and I just think it's a great accent color So my obsession today is actually a flatware set, and it's gold, which is why I'm obsessed with it. It's from a company called Canvas Home, and it's inspired by mid 20th century Scandinavian flatware. It's It's stainless steel, so it's nice and study, but it's brushed with 24 carat gold which makes it so lovely. And I kind of think of it as jewelry for the table. It's just beautiful, and I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

