I'm Obsessed: Byredo's Rose of No Man’s Land Perfume

Jan 15, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Byredo is known for creating some of the world’s most luxurious fragrances, hand creams, lotions, and soap bars, so that’s exactly why we’re repeatedly spritzing the brand’s Rose of No Man’s Land perfume. Yes, the 100 ml blend is pricey; however, you’ll definitely get a compliment-fueled bang for your buck. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, the lush scent is composed of pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, papyrus, and white amber. Prepare to fall in love.

Shop it: $220; byredo.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is one of my favorite fragrances, it's from Byredo, it's called Rose of No Man's Land. So I discovered this fragrance earlier this year, and I'm completely obsessed with it. I love fragrance, but love it when it's super gentle, not too overpowering, and just has a really nice, elegant smell. And this is just that. It has a mix of pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry, white amber, and it's just the most beautiful scent. Whenever I wear it, people stop me and ask what I'm wearing. It's just very light and very unique, and I'm obsessed.

