I'm Obsessed: Byredo's Loose Lips Candle

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re looking to take your at-home fragrance game to the next level, it’s time to invest in Byredo. Specifically, the beauty brand’s recently released Loose Lips candle is a luxurious take on, as Barfield Brown explains in the above video, a classic tube of lipstick. The smell contains notes of rose water, violet, and cherry, and it comes housed within a sleek black and semi-sheer glass. It can burn for up to approximately 60 hours and is sure to impress the shoes off of any guest you welcome into your home. Who wouldn’t want to make that kind of investment, stat?

Courtesy

