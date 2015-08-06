I'm Obsessed: Burt's Bees Renewal Refining Cleanser

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We appreciate those cleansers and washes that takes things to an extreme and go as far as the Himalayas to find the exact ingredient that’ll make you shine. Those luxurious products are indeed heavenly, but sometimes a girl does need to mix in the basics. Cue Burt’s Bees Renewal Refining Cleanser—a no-frills formula that, for less than $10, removes dirt, oil, and makeup and helps keep skin moisturized. The soap-free mix is known for its ability to help revitalize your complexion and for its delicious smell, which is composed of an apple and hibiscus combination.

Courtesy

Shop it: $7; target.com.

