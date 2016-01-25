I'm Obsessed: Burberry’s Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Burberry’s Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base is the answer to all of your last-minute morning makeup conundrums. Composed of 55 percent water, this lightweight primer, available in both Nude and Golden Radiance, hydrates the skin while providing a solid base of coverage in seconds. As Serrano explains in the video above, you can opt to rock the product solo or complement it with your favorite moisturizer or foundation. She also suggests mixing both pigments, like the pros do, for optimal shine.

Courtesy

Shop it: $48; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nars's Laguna Bronzing Powder

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.