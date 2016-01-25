I'm Obsessed: Burberry’s Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base

Burberry’s Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base is the answer to all of your last-minute morning makeup conundrums. Composed of 55 percent water, this lightweight primer, available in both Nude and Golden Radiance, hydrates the skin while providing a solid base of coverage in seconds. As Serrano explains in the video above, you can opt to rock the product solo or complement it with your favorite moisturizer or foundation. She also suggests mixing both pigments, like the pros do, for optimal shine.

Shop it: $48; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique. And some days, I'm just not up for a full face of makeup and foundation. So I wanted to introduce you to another one of my hacks for those days This is Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base. A lot of the formula is made up of water. So it's really lightweight. It slips right into skin. You can even add a few pumps to your moisturizer and apply it that way just for a little extra glow. Or you can do what I do. I like to take the Nude Radiance shade, and I like to mix it with the Golden Radiance shade. So all you need are equal part of each and you mix some up before applying all over your face. And with that does it gives me a little bit of coverage, It gives me really pretty radiance that last all day. I know some make up artist even use it on models after they apply the make up. Again, just to give them a little extra glow. There are so many different ways you can use it. I definitely recommend you check them out. [MUSIC]

