I'm Obsessed: Bumble and Bumble’s Dryspun Finish

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Don’t think your favorite red carpet beauties simply wake up camera-ready. Yes, they’re all naturally gorgeous, but for ultra voluminous ‘dos, starlets turn to transformative hair products like Bumble and Bumble’s Dryspun Finish. Crafted to work on all hair types, the tried-and-true formula adds a layer of texture to strands and helps achieve that freshly pampered finish. Serrano prefers to drizzle the product on the night before a major event for extra oomph.

Shop it: $31; bumbleandbumble.com.

