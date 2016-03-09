I'm Obsessed: Bumble and Bumble’s Dryspun Finish

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Don’t think your favorite red carpet beauties simply wake up camera-ready. Yes, they’re all naturally gorgeous, but for ultra voluminous ‘dos, starlets turn to transformative hair products like Bumble and Bumble’s Dryspun Finish. Crafted to work on all hair types, the tried-and-true formula adds a layer of texture to strands and helps achieve that freshly pampered finish. Serrano prefers to drizzle the product on the night before a major event for extra oomph.

Shop it: $31; bumbleandbumble.com.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique and I am just about addicted to Bumble and Bumble's dryspun finish spray. Now this is a texturizing spray, that has a little bit of hold and some natural looking bends to your hair. And lately I've been less about using a curling iron or a flat iron to wave my hair, and more about just adding texture. So what I usually do is before bed I'll spray all throughout my hair and then I'll make a braid. And then when I wake up I take out the braid and I'm left with effortless looking texture and wave. It works every time. And that is why I am obsessed.

