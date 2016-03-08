I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick Compact in Pink Quartz 

Mar 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The secret to a natural-looking glow can be found in the perfect blend of beauty potions, and Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick Compact in Pink Quartz easily allows you achieve a radiant shine across the light-catching peaks of your face. Set inside a sleek compact, this makeup lover’s essential is primarily used as an accent to blush that delivers just the right amount of impact without too much sparkle. To boot, you can also use it to highlight your eyelids and achieve a day-appropriate bronze eye, as Serrano enjoys doing.

Shop it: $46; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone. It's Angelique, and today I wanted to show you Bobbi Brown's shimmer brick in pink quartz. Now, this is one of my go-to products because it has five shades. Of pink and cocoa and bronzy shadows. And they're shimmery, they're not glittery. So they give you the perfect amount of glow. Now you can sweep them together and use them as a blush but what I do is, I use a brush, I blend them all together and then I put them over my eyelids. So I get the perfect amount of smokiness but yet it looks light and fresh. So it's perfect for day wear. And that is why I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

