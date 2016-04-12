I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Nourishing Lip Color Lipsticks

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Flaky, super dry lips are often the unfortunate results of regularly dabbing on your favorite lipsticks. But thanks to Bobbi Brown’s generous selection of Nourishing Lip Color lipsticks, you can now have your go-to shade and moisture, too. Available in a range of colors from pale, neutral pink to bright coral (there are 16 total), this hydrating tool comes packed with a formula made up of avocado, babassu, and jojoba oils, olive oil complex, cocoa seed butter, and other nutrient-rich ingredients that lead to a brilliantly rich shine. To boot, it feels just like a lip balm as it glides on.

Courtesy

Shop it: $28; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

