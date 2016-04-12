I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Nourishing Lip Color Lipsticks

Apr 12, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Flaky, super dry lips are often the unfortunate results of regularly dabbing on your favorite lipsticks. But thanks to Bobbi Brown’s generous selection of Nourishing Lip Color lipsticks, you can now have your go-to shade and moisture, too. Available in a range of colors from pale, neutral pink to bright coral (there are 16 total), this hydrating tool comes packed with a formula made up of avocado, babassu, and jojoba oils, olive oil complex, cocoa seed butter, and other nutrient-rich ingredients that lead to a brilliantly rich shine. To boot, it feels just like a lip balm as it glides on.

Shop it: $28; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Hey it's Kahlana. So spring is here and I'm always on the hunt for a great, bold lip. So my current obsession is this lip collection from Bobbi Brown. It's her oil-infused lip shines. So I picked out my favorite, brightest colors. There's 16 in the collection but I have five here. And what makes these incredible, is the formula. They really feel like lip balms for your lip. They do not feel like lipstick, because lipsticks can be really drying. These are nourishing. They have everything from olive oil, avocado, jojoba, cocoa seed, vitamin C and E. But then you get that amazing payoff of a lipstick. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

