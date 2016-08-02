I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Beach Eau De Parfum

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re feeling the mid-summer blues, here’s an easy way to hold onto the season’s sunny disposition all year round. Bobbi Brown’s Beach Eau de Parfum is an intoxicating scent with notes of jasmine, mandarin, and sea spray that will instantly transport you to a tropical beach in a few spritzes. Along with serving as a getaway in a bottle, the fragrance also evokes a fresh, clean feeling that would provide the ultimate mid-day pick-me-up. We’re willing to bet you’re going to want to get your hands on a bottle to take a waft for yourself. Watch the video above to find out why this is fragrance is a part of Serrano’s regular rotation.

courtesy

Shop it: $72; bobbibrown.com.

