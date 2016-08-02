I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Beach Eau De Parfum

InStyle Staff
Aug 02, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re feeling the mid-summer blues, here’s an easy way to hold onto the season’s sunny disposition all year round. Bobbi Brown’s Beach Eau de Parfum is an intoxicating scent with notes of jasmine, mandarin, and sea spray that will instantly transport you to a tropical beach in a few spritzes. Along with serving as a getaway in a bottle, the fragrance also evokes a fresh, clean feeling that would provide the ultimate mid-day pick-me-up. We’re willing to bet you’re going to want to get your hands on a bottle to take a waft for yourself. Watch the video above to find out why this is fragrance is a part of Serrano’s regular rotation. 

courtesy

Shop it: $72; bobbibrown.com

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: NARS' Monoi candle 

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Some of my favorite fragrances are ones that, to me, just smell like clean, fresh skin. One of my all time favorites is Bob. Bobbi Brown's Beach. Now it does smell exactly like the beach. She accomplished this by mixing some notes of jasmine and neroli with driftwood. But to me, it also smells like this clean fresh from the shower scent that I absolutely love. I wear this all the time in the summer. But I also put it on in the fall and winter whenever I need a little pick me up. I've gotten so many compliments on it. If you haven't smelled it, you have to check it out. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!