I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks

InStyle.com
Jul 06, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s nothing we love more than a beauty product that not only cuts our time spent in front of the mirror in half, but also combines two of our vanity staples into one. Bobbi Brown clearly understands the need for such an item and that’s precisely why we have a newfound devotion to her Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks. As its name suggests, the two-in-one cream color, which comes in an easy to carry flip-top compact, acts as an enhancer for both your lips and cheeks and can be easily applied with your fingertips. Barfield, who loves Brown’s summer Maui and Telluride shades, even chooses to dab the formula on her eyes for extra glow.  

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: $29, nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield is obsessed with it—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's in love with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Custom FX Custom Cover Drops

Show Transcript

Hi guys it's Kahlana. So Bobbi Brown's pot rouge for lips and cheeks are my obsession today, and I'm particularly loving the summer shade. They have one called Maui that's a coral shade and then one called Telluride that's more of a Brownish, mauvish color and I'm actually wearing it now and what I love about these is the creamy consistency. They're a one-stop shop. You can take your finger, dab a little bit on your eyes, dab a little bit on your lips, or all of the above and they're so easy to wear. You can pop it into your purse and you are absolutely good to go. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!