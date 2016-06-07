I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 07, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

With summer in full swing, the need to swap your heavier foundation for a lightweight tinted moisturizer is more real than ever—especially with the temperature only continuing to rise. Bobbi Brown's new Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer is perfect for the job, giving your skin a flawless, even finish, while still looking like your own skin. The formula is sheer, so you can build it up to your desired intensity. It's jam-packed with hydrating ingredients, meaning you won't have to pile on the skincare beforehand, and the infusion of SPF 15 is extra armor against the sun's UV rays for those of us who accidentally seem to forget the crucial step.

Courtesy

Shop It: Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer, $46; nordstrom.com.

[MUSIC] So last week I was on the receiving end of one of my favorite compliments to get, your skin looks amazing. I had heard that from a couple of people last week and I started thinking about it and realized that I had made one major change to my routine. And that was switching up my foundation. I started wearing this new tinted moisturizer: Bobby Brown's nude finish tinted moisturizer with SPF 15. And what I love is that while it will even out your skin tone and it will play down any spots of redness It does not make your skin look covered or made up. It actually looks like real skin. Sort of like when you just get back from a run and your cheeks are a little dewy and fresh. That's the look you get with this cream. Now it has sodium hylira which is going to help with the moisturization it also has jojoba oil and vitamin E. So your even getting some antioxidant protection. And it feels so lightweight, it's really refreshing. And you can see the finish is beautiful and lifelike. I am newly obsessed. [MUSIC]

