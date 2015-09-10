I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color Lipstick

For more than two decades, makeup artist Bobbi Brown's eponymous cosmetics line has offered the non-A-listers among us the same professional touch she brings to her megawatt clientele. This season, the beauty superstar is making it simple to celebrate one of fall 2015’s most ubiquitous trends: the red lip. Her newest collection, Luxe Lip Color, is available in 20 shades—including some of the most gorgeous rosy hues we've ever seen. Packaged in a sleek gold tube, the formula is infused with vitamins C and E, so it also rejuvenates the lips. So which color is Barfield’s favorite of the moment? A deep Bordeaux red aptly called “Your Majesty.” 

Shop it: Your Majesty, $35; sephora.com

Get the look featured on Barfield: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Smile Pendant, $950; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Square Bracelet in Sterling Silver, $975; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Square Bracelet in 18k Gold, $5,200; tiffany.com.

Watch the video above to see Barfield apply the must-have shade—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] Hey guys. This is Kahlana So New York Fashion Week is happening and I'm talking about all of my favorite trends for Fall. So this season, my favorite beauty trend is red lips. Now, red lips are classic and they always will be, but they are bigger than ever this season. We saw them all over the runways at shows like Phillip Lim, Marchesa, and Dolce & Gabbana, and in so many different shades. So, cherry red to deep wine, and everything in between. So, my favorite formula for this season is a new Collection from Bobbi Brown. It's her Luxe Lip Color and it is gorgeous. First of all, it comes in this gorgeous gold packaging. There's 20 shades in the collection and several different reds to choose from. My favorite is one called Your Majesty. It's a deep wine color, and I'm gonna show you what it looks like on. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] It has a nice velvety texture, and it's super bold and pigmented. And as an editor, running around from show to show, it's something that I can pop on, and I feel much more sophisticated. [MUSIC]

