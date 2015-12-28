I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Eye Opening Mascara 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Makeup superstar Bobbi Brown has waved her magic beauty wand across the faces of nearly every major model working today, so why not also let her give you that catwalk-ready glow? The makeup artist’s signature Eye Opening Mascara contains the key ingredients for voluminous, look-at-me lashes that are sure to catch everyone’s attention. Its jumbo brush provides extra oomph to your curls while separating each lash. To boot, its carbon-black formula also adds extra lift and an additional later of thickness.

Courtesy

Shop it: $30; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Luxe Lip Color Lipstick

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty favorites.