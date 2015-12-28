I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Eye Opening Mascara 

Dec 28, 2015

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Makeup superstar Bobbi Brown has waved her magic beauty wand across the faces of nearly every major model working today, so why not also let her give you that catwalk-ready glow? The makeup artist’s signature Eye Opening Mascara contains the key ingredients for voluminous, look-at-me lashes that are sure to catch everyone’s attention. Its jumbo brush provides extra oomph to your curls while separating each lash. To boot, its carbon-black formula also adds extra lift and an additional later of thickness.

Shop it: $30; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is a new mascara that I'm loving. I am a complete mascara fiend and I'm always trying new formulas on the market to see what really works. So Bobbi Brown's new eye opening mascara is my new go-to. And there's two things that I love about it. One, the pigment is jet black. It's super dark and all it takes is one coat and it makes your lashes look completely full The brush is nice and thick. It gives great curl and separation. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

