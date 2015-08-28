I'm Obsessed: Bioré's Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar 

InStyle.com
Aug 28, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Transforming your home into a spa is now way easier thanks to Bioré’s Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar. Designed just like those black hot stones that masseurs love to use, this soap bar is made of natural charcoal and jojoba beads that together help eliminate dirt and impurities from the skin and exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. The chic under-$10 drug store find also smells like fresh peppermint and makes you feel refreshingly clean. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $6.99; ulta.com.

Watch the full video above to see why Barfield is in love with this soap—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our favorites.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Oribe's Superfine Hairspray

Show Transcript

Hi guys, its Kalana. So I'm super old school when it comes to liquid soap. I appreciate a liquid soap, but I prefer bar soap. Again, very old school of me, and my current favorite is from BURA, it's their penetrating charcoal bar. And as you can see it's black, because it's made of natural charcoal. And what that does is help to lift dirt and oil and clear out all the impurities in your skin. It also has jojoba beads which helps exfoliate and really slap off dry dead skin cells. It smells minty clean. Like peppermint, and it's under $10 at the drugstore. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!