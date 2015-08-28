I'm Obsessed: Bioré's Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Transforming your home into a spa is now way easier thanks to Bioré’s Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar. Designed just like those black hot stones that masseurs love to use, this soap bar is made of natural charcoal and jojoba beads that together help eliminate dirt and impurities from the skin and exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. The chic under-$10 drug store find also smells like fresh peppermint and makes you feel refreshingly clean.

Courtesy

Shop it: $6.99; ulta.com.

