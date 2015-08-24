I'm Obsessed: Beyonce Flash Tattoos 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Beyonce has teamed up with Flash Tattoos to create a sumptuous line of black and gold glossy tattoos that easily jump right off a clear, adhesive sheet and last for up to six days. Designs, all of which perfectly compliment your sun soaking bikini or one-piece, include that of honeycomb patterns and phrases like “naughty girl” that are meant to adorn everything from your index finger, cheekbones, hips, wrists, and neck. As queen B says herself, just tell everyone “I woke up like this.”

Courtesy

Shop it: $28; flashtat.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our favorites.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses