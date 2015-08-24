I'm Obsessed: Beyonce Flash Tattoos 

InStyle.com
Aug 24, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Beyonce has teamed up with Flash Tattoos to create a sumptuous line of black and gold glossy tattoos that easily jump right off a clear, adhesive sheet and last for up to six days. Designs, all of which perfectly compliment your sun soaking bikini or one-piece, include that of honeycomb patterns and phrases like “naughty girl” that are meant to adorn everything from your index finger, cheekbones, hips, wrists, and neck. As queen B says herself, just tell everyone “I woke up like this.” 

Courtesy

Shop it: $28; flashtat.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow for more of our favorites.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses 

Show Transcript

Hey guys it's Kalana. For my session today is the new Beyonce collection from Flash Tattoos. So Beyonce worked with the company and designed a collection of five sheets of amazing different designs and there is something for everyone. Things that are more dramatic, like a full-on choker or a very a simple word like flawless. And there's, I kind of think of them as body jewelry and they're temporary, you can wear for a day, do something fun and playful. Go home and wash it off and you're done. So I'm gonna show you how it works, and I'm gonna be that simple girl and do flawless, I'm gonna put it on my finger. And the way it works is you kinda cut it out of the sheet and literally just press it where you want it. Use your finger. And then you take a wet towel and just hold it on the area for 30 seconds and just press it down. [BLANK_AUDIO] Okay. I think that's been 30 seconds. And then you just lift it. [BLANK_AUDIO] Flawless. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!