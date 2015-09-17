I'm Obsessed: Benefit Cosmetics Kits

Sep 17, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The hunt for mini versions of your beauty essentials is reason enough to stay home and steer clear of the TSA checkpoint. But thanks to a new selection of easily portable kits from Benefit Cosmetics, you’ll never have to worry about achieving your glow while abroad. Packaged in three distinct sets—Do the Hoola for bronzing, Operation Pore-Proof for priming, and Sexy on the Run for eyes that pop—these affordable, multi-product tools contain everything from moisturizer to eyeliners and lip gloss. And though you may need to acquire more than one kit to accomplish your signature beauty look, each box's price point is comparable to that of a single full-size favorite.

Shop it (from top): Do the Hoola kit, $34; sephora.com. Operation Pore-Proof kit, $34; sephora.com. Sexy on the Run kit, $32; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] My new obsessions are these cute little kits from Benefit cosmetics. I'm a huge Benefit fan. They have such a cult following. So they've taken some of their best-selling products and packaged them into these cute little mini-sets. So there's the Do the Hula, which is all about bronzing. They have all these products, including the classic Hula bronzer. Then there's Mission Accomplished pore kit, which is all about perfecting your complexion. There's also this Sexy on the Run kit which is all about eyes. It has a famous They're Real! mascara in it. These are just so great as a gift, and also So great for travel, and I think the best part about it that you can get one of these kits, with all of these amazing products, for the same price as one full sized product. I'm obsessed!

