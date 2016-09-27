I'm Obsessed: Benefit Cosmetics 3D Browtones Instant Color Highlights

InStyle Staff
Sep 27, 2016

Highlights for your brows? They do exist! Just like the shades you add to the hair on your head for dimension, a brow highlighter will add the same effect along with fulfilling all your grooming needs.  So how do you do it? Benefit Cosmetics 3D Browtones Color Highlights is a new product in the eyebrow category that you can use to brighten up your overall look. Along with adding highlights to your brows, the gel has a mascara-like applicator that ensures even product distribution and its spikey tip allows you to brush your brow hairs up to achieve a fuller appearance that’s completely on-trend. To find out why Serrano loves this brow gel and exactly how she uses it, hit play on the video above.

Shop it: $24; benefitcosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] I am so excited to talk to you about a pretty new category in makeup. We are going to be talking about brow highlighting. This is a temporary effect, and you can get it with Benefit's new 3D browtones product. So what I love about the product is, it's a mascara like applicator. And inside, there's a brow gel. So you can run this through your eyebrows really quickly. The gel is going to set your brows, give them a nice, even, combed look. But it also has a spiky tip. So you can run this over the center and along the front of your brows to give them a sort of boyish, spiky look that's really on-trend right now. But the coolest thing about the product is that it contains light and deep tones to give your brows subtle highlights. So the same way you would highlight your hair to bring some dimension, you're going to use this product to do exactly that. It gives you an overall brighter look and it's a really cool technique. [MUSIC]

