I'm Obsessed: Benefit Cosmetics 3D Browtones Instant Color Highlights

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Highlights for your brows? They do exist! Just like the shades you add to the hair on your head for dimension, a brow highlighter will add the same effect along with fulfilling all your grooming needs. So how do you do it? Benefit Cosmetics 3D Browtones Color Highlights is a new product in the eyebrow category that you can use to brighten up your overall look. Along with adding highlights to your brows, the gel has a mascara-like applicator that ensures even product distribution and its spikey tip allows you to brush your brow hairs up to achieve a fuller appearance that’s completely on-trend. To find out why Serrano loves this brow gel and exactly how she uses it, hit play on the video above.

courtesy

Shop it: $24; benefitcosmetics.com.

