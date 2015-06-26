I'm Obsessed: Benefit Cosmetics Push-Up Liner

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We can’t blame women who refuse to exit their home without wearing one of the beauty world’s most coveted elixirs, eyeliner. Its ability to enhance the eyes and help us channel our inner tigress is truly worth the extra morning legwork. And while we try to carefully apply the product time and time again, it’s common to mistakenly shake your hand and smug or smear the precious line we’ve artfully drawn. Thanks to Benefit Cosmetics’s They’re Real! Push-Up Liner, though, those days are now over. Barfield explains how the gel-filled pen’s angled tip makes room for a gentle, foolproof application. Need to get ready stat? Here’s your answer.

Shop it: $24, sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see how Barfield suggests you use it—and visit instyle.com/videos to see what she’s obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Azeeza's Embellished Eye Mask