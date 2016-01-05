I'm Obsessed: Ben Nye's Translucent Powder

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You don’t have to be a red carpet regular to shine like one. Beloved by celebrity makeup artists and in-the-know beauty professionals alike, Ben Nye’s Translucent Powder provides a glossed-over, camera-ready glow that, as Barfield Brown explains in the video above, also gives your skin an airbrushed-like quality. Available in a range of shades (think Topaz, Coco Tan, and Ebony), the powder easily absorbs oil and works in tandem with your foundation for instant, fresh-faced results. Just a small dose of the affordable product does the trick.

Shop it: $10; amazon.com.

Watch the video above to see Barfield Brown demonstrate how to use the powder