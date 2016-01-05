I'm Obsessed: Ben Nye's Translucent Powder

You don’t have to be a red carpet regular to shine like one. Beloved by celebrity makeup artists and in-the-know beauty professionals alike, Ben Nye’s Translucent Powder provides a glossed-over, camera-ready glow that, as Barfield Brown explains in the video above, also gives your skin an airbrushed-like quality. Available in a range of shades (think Topaz, Coco Tan, and Ebony), the powder easily absorbs oil and works in tandem with your foundation for instant, fresh-faced results. Just a small dose of the affordable product does the trick.

Shop it: $10; amazon.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Ben Nye's translucent powder. Now this is a product that I have seen used by celebrity make-up artists, backstage during Fashion Week, or on set at our photo shoots. But, I've always kind of considered it a professional product and never actually tried to use it myself. Well, a makeup artist taught me how to use it, and it's my new go to. Now what's great about this product is that it comes in several different shades. There's a yellow powder that's great for those who have fair skin, but since I'm more dark skin I use one that's a little more orangey and this shade is called Sienna. But there's also Banana, there's Topaz, a range of shades. And what this does is it gives your skin a airbrushed quality. It almost looks like there's a filter on your skin. It absorbs any oil, and really helps to make your foundation stay put all day. And a little goes a long way. I'm gonna show you how it works. So I kinda just Take the top off and dump a little bit of the powder, just a little bit. Like I said, a little goes a long way and oftentimes powder can be super messy. So you just wanna make sure that you are being very light-handed. And then just take a powder brush and swirl it in the top. Tap off the excess, and this is after you've applied your cream foundation or your liquid foundation, and then just gently go over your skin with the powder. And I kind of do my cheek, I do my complete T-zone. [BLANK_AUDIO] And I do it really after I put my blush on, everything and it really just sets everything and gives me a nice finish. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

