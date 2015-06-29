I'm Obsessed: Belle Fleur Candles

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The skies part and exotically vibrant rays of sunshine hit the ground floor when Jay Z and Beyoncé christen any product with their stamp of approval. So when we heard that the couple fills their home with Belle Fleur candles, we naturally had to investigate. Based in New York, the fragrance company not only creates one-of-a-kind scents, but also pieces together the finest bouquets and floral arrangements for weddings, special events, and—if you’re Jay and Queen B—just another Monday. Barfield explains why Fleur’s candles, and the Rose Immortelle scent in particular, are so special. The potent candles instantly fill a room with a rich, lush smell, and also come in a unique, boxed package that includes a handy set of matches.

Shop it: $76; amazon.com.

