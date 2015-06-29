I'm Obsessed: Belle Fleur Candles

InStyle.com
Jun 29, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The skies part and exotically vibrant rays of sunshine hit the ground floor when Jay Z and Beyoncé christen any product with their stamp of approval. So when we heard that the couple fills their home with Belle Fleur candles, we naturally had to investigate. Based in New York, the fragrance company not only creates one-of-a-kind scents, but also pieces together the finest bouquets and floral arrangements for weddings, special events, and—if you’re Jay and Queen B—just another Monday. Barfield explains why Fleur’s candles, and the Rose Immortelle scent in particular, are so special. The potent candles instantly fill a room with a rich, lush smell, and also come in a unique, boxed package that includes a handy set of matches.

Courtesy

Shop it: $76; amazon.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield is obsessed with them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she loves next.

Show Transcript

Hi, guys, it's Kahlana. So, I love scented candles and I'm always on the hunt for new scents and new brands and one of my personal favorites is a brand named Belle Flair. It's a floral shop here in New York. They make beautiful floral arrangements but they also have an amazing line of candles. Jay-Z and Beyonce are fans and so am I, their scents are amazing. They have a ton of different scents but the one personal one that I love is called Rose Immortal. And you know the thing about their scents is that they're very potent. Sometimes you'll buy a candle and you'll put it up to your nose, it smells so great but then when you light it, it does nothing. These are Full of scent. You light them, and in five minutes, the scent completely fills up a room. The also come in these cute boxes that come with a little cute box of matches. They're just amazing. I love them

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!