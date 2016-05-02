I'm Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush

May 02, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush comes in six color shades (coral, tangerine, copper, ballerina pink, orchid, and cabernet) that each provides a boost of radiance to your cheeks. Sure, the tool functions just as any other blush would—apply the formula with a brush directly from the compact—but its light layer of glittery shimmer makes this one stand out from the rest. It captures rays from all angles and offers an instant look-at-me treatment.

Shop it: $34; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys. It's Kahlana. So one product that I've been obsessed with for many years is a product from Becca cosmetics called shimmering skin perfector highlighter and I love this product because it's not overly shimmery. It leaves your skin with a nice, luminous glow. I really don't know one celebrity make-up artist who doesn't have this product in their kit. Well now I'm excited because Becca has decided to expand that collection with a line of blushes. And I have them here. There's six shades and you get that same effect. A nice glow but not overly shimmery. You can wear them alone or you can pile them on top of another color blush. I love the range of shades they are doing. There's everything from berries, to pinks, to corals, and coppers. They look amazing on all skin tones, and I'm obsessed.

