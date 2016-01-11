I'm Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed

InStyle.com
Jan 11, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There wasn’t a star at last night’s Golden Globe Awards that didn’t shine on the red carpet. So how did they all manage to slay the red carpet game? We think Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed compact had something to do with it. Available in seven shades (think pearl, pale gold, and golden bronze) that each help achieve a radiant glow, this powdered highlighter contains luminescent pearls that work to attract light to make you look like any of Tinseltown’s A-list starlets. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: $38; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Skin Perfector

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Becca's shimmering skin perfector. Now I have been using the liquid version of this product for many years and a makeup artist recently turned me on to this pressed version. And I think it does miracles for your face. It's a highlighter and what I love about this product is that it's the perfect Tint of gold. I think it's universally flattering for women of fair skin and both dark skin. And it just really brings light to your face wherever you want it to be. So I like to dab it on And the cheeks, I like to put a little bit innocent or manoir, a little bit my cue tip's ball. It really just brings light to my face and adds a really nice glow. It's really simple to use, I can use it with a powder brush or I can really just take my finger and dab it exactly where I want it and it just takes my skin to the next level. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!