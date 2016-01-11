I'm Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There wasn’t a star at last night’s Golden Globe Awards that didn’t shine on the red carpet. So how did they all manage to slay the red carpet game? We think Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed compact had something to do with it. Available in seven shades (think pearl, pale gold, and golden bronze) that each help achieve a radiant glow, this powdered highlighter contains luminescent pearls that work to attract light to make you look like any of Tinseltown’s A-list starlets. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: $38; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Skin Perfector

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.