I'm Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector 

InStyle.com
Sep 30, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

With the weather starting to reach that brisk fall chill, achieving that summer sun-kissed dewy look gets trickier. To combat a dry complexion, simply apply Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector, a sheer, liquid bronzer that seamlessly helps you shine, literally. As Barfield explains in the video above, it’s best to do so after applying a layer of moisturizer and before dabbing on your favorite foundation. The solution comes in multiple shades, from white pearl to golden opal and rosy pink, and is also available in an easy-to-carry travel size.

Courtesy

 

Shop it: $41; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite beauty finds.

Show Transcript

Today's obsession is a product that my make-up artist friend introduced me to. It's Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector in Topaz. Now, this is a liquid bronzer. It is universally flattering. And, I am someone who loves a very dewy look. So this has become my go to. This product isn't new, it's an oldie but goodie, but I am late to the party. And the way I was taught to use it is to apply it after I use my moisturizer. Just squirt a little bit on the back of my hand and just kinda rub it in and then slather it on my face like lotion. And the reason why you want to do that is because it saturates your face with this amazing sheen, and then you want to go on top of that and put your foundation. And the foundation is just gonna dilute the shimmer so you just have this beautiful luminosity, the light hits you in all the right places and it's kind of a lit from within glow. It's Beautiful. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!