I'm Obsessed: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

With the weather starting to reach that brisk fall chill, achieving that summer sun-kissed dewy look gets trickier. To combat a dry complexion, simply apply Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector, a sheer, liquid bronzer that seamlessly helps you shine, literally. As Barfield explains in the video above, it’s best to do so after applying a layer of moisturizer and before dabbing on your favorite foundation. The solution comes in multiple shades, from white pearl to golden opal and rosy pink, and is also available in an easy-to-carry travel size.

