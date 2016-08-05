I'm Obsessed: Beautycounter's Lengthening Mascara

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you have a flair for the dramatic when it comes to your lashes, Beautycounter’s Lengthening Mascara will inject maximum impact in just a few swipes. This mascara’s conditioning formula is packed with cocoa butter, shea butter, and pomegranate oil, but as Serrano explains in the video, it’s unlike any all-natural mascara you may have tried before. What sets Beautycounter’s tube apart is that it lives up to its promise by coating each lash starting at the root so they reach all the way up and rival a set of falsies. Hit play on the video above to find out why Serrano is completely obsessed.

Courtesy

Shop it: $29; beautycounter.com.

