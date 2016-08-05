I'm Obsessed: Beautycounter's Lengthening Mascara

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you have a flair for the dramatic when it comes to your lashes, Beautycounter’s Lengthening Mascara will inject maximum impact in just a few swipes. This mascara’s conditioning formula is packed with cocoa butter, shea butter, and pomegranate oil, but as Serrano explains in the video, it’s unlike any all-natural mascara you may have tried before. What sets Beautycounter’s tube apart is that it lives up to its promise by coating each lash starting at the root so they reach all the way up and rival a set of falsies.  Hit play on the video above to find out why Serrano is completely obsessed.

Shop it: $29; beautycounter.com.

[MUSIC] One of my favorite places to search for natural beauty products is BeautyCounter.com. And they actually make one of my favorite mascaras. This is their lengthening mascara. It has coco butter with shea butter and it also has oils like pomegranate and acaii It's a really conditioning formula for your lashes. I will say that I have tried some other natural mascaras and, while they are very conditioning, they tend to give me a sort of everyday look. I want my lashes long, dramatic, I want them reaching up to my brow bones and this mascara actually gets them there. With this little brush I can get right into the roots. I can wiggle it through every single lash, and within a few strokes I have them reaching all the way up. So not only do I get to feel good about the Fact that they are getting conditioned by natural ingredients but I get the drama that I crave. It's become one of my go to mascaras. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

