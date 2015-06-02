I'm Obsessed: Fendi and Beats by Dre Headphones 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Headphones made of real Fendi leather? That’s music to our ears.

Stamped with the Italian house’s signature emblem, Fendi has designed one-of-a-kind headphones for Beats by Dr. Dre that have already become one of InStyle’s Fashion Editor and Beauty at Large Kahlana Barfield’s obsessions. In the latest video from our I’m Obsessed series, Barfield waxes lyrical about why owning this piece is not something to mull over. “They’re super comfortable, they’re soft,” she says. And if her white pair isn’t colorful enough for you, the brand also designs the same version in yellow, red, blue, black crocodile, and other colors.

Watch the full video above to see why Barfield loves them so much—and visit instyle.com/video tomorrow to see what Barfield's obsessed with next.

WATCH: I'm Obsessed: Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick