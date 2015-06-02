I'm Obsessed: Fendi and Beats by Dre Headphones 

InStyle.com
Jun 02, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Headphones made of real Fendi leather? That’s music to our ears.

Stamped with the Italian house’s signature emblem, Fendi has designed one-of-a-kind headphones for Beats by Dr. Dre that have already become one of InStyle’s Fashion Editor and Beauty at Large Kahlana Barfield’s obsessions. In the latest video from our I’m Obsessed series, Barfield waxes lyrical about why owning this piece is not something to mull over. “They’re super comfortable, they’re soft,” she says. And if her white pair isn’t colorful enough for you, the brand also designs the same version in yellow, red, blue, black crocodile, and other colors.

Watch the full video above to see why Barfield loves them so much—and visit instyle.com/video tomorrow to see what Barfield's obsessed with next.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Okay, so there's nothing that I love more than a good pair of headphones. I collect them. I have a ton at home. Which is why my obsession for today are these Beats by Dre for Fendi headphones. I love them. These are made with real Fendi leather. So yes, they are designer headphones. They are not to be worn at on the treadmill at the gym. They are to be treated as a designer handbag So I think they're great for wearing them on a long flight or a flight. They're super comfortable. They're soft. Again, Fendi leather. I think they're chic. I love the white. Cuz I love white. But for anyone who wants to have a little bit more fun, they have them in red. They have them in yellow. They have them in blue. And I just think they're fabulous. Mm.

