I'm Obsessed: Ban's Total Refresh Cooling Cleansing Cloths 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

As the weather continues to heat up, are you in need of a way to keep cool? Look no further than Ban’s Total Refresh Cooling Body Cloths. Why does Barfield Brown love these inexpensive wipes that cost less than your morning latte? Let us count the ways: The thick cloths remove unwanted traces of makeup, act as a quick, mess-free way to freshen up on a scorching day, and wipe your hands down. Even better, a pack won’t take up too much of your purse’s precious real estate. Needless to say, it’s guaranteed you’ll quickly be obsessed too.

courtesy

Shop it: $3; target.com.

