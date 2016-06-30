I'm Obsessed: Ban's Total Refresh Cooling Cleansing Cloths 

InStyle Staff
Jun 30, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

As the weather continues to heat up, are you in need of a way to keep cool? Look no further than Ban’s Total Refresh Cooling Body Cloths. Why does Barfield Brown love these inexpensive wipes that cost less than your morning latte? Let us count the ways: The thick cloths remove unwanted traces of makeup, act as a quick, mess-free way to freshen up on a scorching day, and wipe your hands down. Even better, a pack won’t take up too much of your purse’s precious real estate. Needless to say, it’s guaranteed you’ll quickly be obsessed too. 

courtesy

Shop it: $3; target.com

[MUSIC] Hi guys. It's Kahlana. So today's obsession is a recent go-to of mine especially now that the temperature is heating up. They are Ban's Total Refresh cooling body cloths. So, this product is genius because these cloths are super thick They have a great grip to them. You can use them whenever you're feeling like you need to freshen up, if you're feeling hot and sweaty, if you want to remove your makeup, if you want to wipe your hands down. The texture of the cloth really, really lifts dirt. And I also love them because they're super inexpensive. They're under $5 at the drug store. And they come in this tidy packaging that you can just slip in your bag. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

