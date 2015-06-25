I'm Obsessed: Azeeza's Embellished Eye Mask 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Legendary style icons like Jacqueline Onassis and Brigitte Bardot may have helped write the rules for both daytime and evening attire, but when it comes to sleepwear, no one proved to serve bedtime elegance quite like Audrey Hepburn. The actress famously strutted across her New York City apartment in nothing but a crisp, oversized white shirt and a sparkly embellished turquoise eye mask in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. So, what better way to channel your inner ‘60s starlet than to flip the light switches off and throw on Azeeza’s Zsa Zsa eye mask? The glamorous nighttime accessory is wrapped in an elastic silk headband that helps keep together hand embellished Swarovski crystals and semi-precious stones that decorate its façade.

Courtesy

Shop it: $495, azeeza.us.com.

