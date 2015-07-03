I'm Obsessed: AVO Leather Pillows 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Comfort is the top priority when we’re in the market for a new pillow. And though AVO’s hand-painted interpretation of the bedtime item fills that void, you’ll have to imagine rewriting the pillow handbook to truly appreciate these unlikely pieces. Made entirely of leather and based in Brooklyn, New York, all of AVO’s pillows are fluffy and soft at the touch, yet also have the ability to bring newfound life to a space lacking in originality. It’s the edgy downtown-style fabric and the sleek, geometric patterns that add a bit of edge to any room.

Courtesy

