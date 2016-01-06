I'm Obsessed: Aveeno's Skin Relief Gentle Scent Lotion

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love a solid bang for our buck, and Aveeno’s Skin Relief Gentle Scent Lotion in Oat and Chamomile provides just that. Designed to alleviate dry, itchy, and easily irritable skin, the surprisingly affordable (just $10!) formula not only delivers an instant layer of moisture, but also does so with a luxurious touch. And while many solutions call for dull, fragrance-free finishes, this one’s got plenty of charm thanks to its rich formula containing oat and chamomile, the perfect mix of notes to help kick off your day.

Courtesy

Shop it: $10; aveeno.com.

