I'm Obsessed: Arrojo's Healing Oil 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If your hair isn't feeling or looking one hundred, Arrojo's Healing Oil is just the the cure your strands have been looking for. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this oil-spray is a nutrient-packed sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free formula that boosts shine and tames flyaways without weighing your hair down or making it appear greasy. Barfield Brown's pro tip: Instead of spraying the product directly onto dry hair, spritz it on your hands, rub it together, and then run your hands through your strands to evenly deposit the product for a smooth, polished look. 

Shop it: $26; store.arrojoproduct.com

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. Today's obsession is a product that I've been using in my hair and I am obsessed with. It is a Arrojo's Healing Oil and I love it because it's free of sulfate, it's free of parabens and silicons and it's loaded with nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and sunflower seed oil And it's a Shine product that doesn't weigh your hair down. Sometimes Shine products will really just kinda make your hair look very greasy and completely weigh it down. But this doesn't do that at all. You can apply it to dry hair or wet hair. I like to use it dry. And I don't spray it directly onto my hair. I like to spray it into the palm of my hands. And then rub it together and just smooth my hands right on top of my hair to deposit the product. It's smooths fly-aways, it leaves my hair feeling really nice and shiny, and I love it. [MUSIC]

