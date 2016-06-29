I'm Obsessed: Arrojo's Healing Oil 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If your hair isn't feeling or looking one hundred, Arrojo's Healing Oil is just the the cure your strands have been looking for. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this oil-spray is a nutrient-packed sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free formula that boosts shine and tames flyaways without weighing your hair down or making it appear greasy. Barfield Brown's pro tip: Instead of spraying the product directly onto dry hair, spritz it on your hands, rub it together, and then run your hands through your strands to evenly deposit the product for a smooth, polished look.

courtesy

Shop it: $26; store.arrojoproduct.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it