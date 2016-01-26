I'm Obsessed: Ardell’s Individuals Black Lashes

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Pump up your cool girl status in the blink of an eye with Ardell’s Individuals Black Lashes. As Serrano explains in the video above, you’ll simply need a pair of tweezers and lash adhesive to apply the sturdy, life-like pieces to each eye. The naturally curled lashes are also waterproof, meaning you can expect your boosted look to last well into the evening. And while each affordable package contains 56 individual lashes, using just a few on each eye will instantly give you an elevated, freshly pampered look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $4; ulta.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Burberry's Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.