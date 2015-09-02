I'm Obsessed: Alice + Olivia and Nails Inc. Nail Polish 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to give your nails the same quirky and overtly zany oeuvre that all of Alice + Olivia’s fanciful creations give your wardrobe. The New York-based designer has officially teamed up with Nails Inc to release a buzzy collaboration of unexpected polishes that are entirely inspired by the of-the-moment ‘70s, rock and roll, and all things bohemian. Available in four limited-edition shades (pink, magenta, plum, and charcoal), this new collection provides the celebratory shine you’ll need for all of this fall’s major calendar dates. Consider your nails your new standout piece.

Courtesy

Shop it: $15 each; sephora.com.

