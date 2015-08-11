I'm Obsessed: Alaïa Paris Fragrance and Body Lotion 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Janet Jackson credit a designer amongst their favorites, you know it must mean serious fashion. And that's exactly why for decades clothier Azzedine Alaïa has captivated the hearts and minds of the style obsessed. Now, Alaïa is extending his iconic creations into a category we all love to spritz on repeatedly: fragrance. The Alaïa Paris Eau de Parfum isn't available until Aug. 20, however, we're counting down until the brand's signature freesia and peony scented formula is once again in stock. Better yet, the collection not only includes perfume, but also body lotion.

Courtesy

