I'm Obsessed: Alaïa Paris Fragrance and Body Lotion 

Aug 11, 2015

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Janet Jackson credit a designer amongst their favorites, you know it must mean serious fashion. And that's exactly why for decades clothier Azzedine Alaïa has captivated the hearts and minds of the style obsessed. Now, Alaïa is extending his iconic creations into a category we all love to spritz on repeatedly: fragrance. The Alaïa Paris Eau de Parfum isn't available until Aug. 20, however, we're counting down until the brand's signature freesia and peony scented formula is once again in stock. Better yet, the collection not only includes perfume, but also body lotion.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, it's Kahlana, so I'm super excited about my obsession today. It's the Alaia fragrance, and I was over the moon when I learned that he was entering the fragrance category because he is one of my all-time favorite fashion designers. So this is his first fragrance, and the first thing's first, I saw the bottle. And it's super chic, nice and black. It was actually designed by a French furniture designer. This is the fragrance, and this is the body lotion, and the top of the fragrance was designed to mimic a spool of gold thread. Nice and beautiful, and then I smelled the fragrance, and I was blown away. It is just super fresh, nice and airy, notes of pink pepper, freesia, peony and musk. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

