I'm Obsessed: AJ Crimson Lipstick 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson credits Estelle, Fergie, Christina Milian, and Raven-Symoné as some of his returning clientele, and after test-driving his high-octane namesake matte lipsticks, we fully understand why. Rightfully called the S+M sultry and matte collection, these vibrant shades are wrapped in a sleek silver case that’s stylishly modern and unlike most lipsticks we’ve seen. And while we love to stick to timeless colors, Crimson’s selection of eight vibrant hues (think bright purple and highlighter pink) are sure to make you stand out.

Shop it: all shades, $19; ajcrimson.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. So, I love a good lipstick. I wear lipstick every day. I love my beiges, my nude colors, but I really do love to play it up with bright colors on special occasions. So, makeup artist AJ Crimson, he has one of my favorite lines. I think he does a great job at addressing makeup for every women and every skin tone, whether you're light-skinned, whether you're dark-skinned, whether you have olive skin you can find something in his line. And he has a new collection of lipsticks that I absolutely adore. There's more shades than what I have on my desk, but I really love the bright shades. My personal favorite is one called Round 2. It's this purple, and it looks intimidating in the packaging but I'm going to show you what it looks like on. So much fun. And I think the creamy textures are great. They're nice and moisturizing. They're not drying. I'm obsessed.

