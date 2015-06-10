I'm Obsessed: Off-White Denim 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Making the pilgrimage to the denim department can be an exhausting journey considering the army of options available. Should you opt for ‘70s-inspired flairs or stick to the classic skinny jean? And what’s better, a high-wasted fit or a cool low-rise pair?

In the video above, Barfield explains why her favorite pair of jeans is actually borrowed from the boys. Designed by Virgil Abloh (a close friend of Kanye West) Off-White’s denim has rapidly become the favorite of fashion and music aficionados alike. “There’s an interesting element in every pair, whether it has patchwork detail, or a graphic element or cool cut-outs,” Barfield says.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it (from left): $495; farfetch.com. $526; farfetch.com. $323 for similar style; farfetch.com.

