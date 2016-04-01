Iggy Azalea Shares "Team" Video

Iggy Azalea hits the runway—literally—in her latest music video. The 25-year-old star shared a clip Thursday for “Team,” the first single from her forthcoming album Digital Distortion, where she passes through airport security before making her way to the Tarmac to deface a plane with spray paint and bust some moves with her dance crew.

Azalea shared the single earlier this month, along with a lyric video that includes (another) troupe of dancers. Azalea has appeared on singles by many other artists—including fellow aviation enthusiast Britney Spears—since breaking out in 2014 with her smash hit “Fancy.”

But despite her professional success, Azalea has gone through her fair share of challenges in recent months. “I thought about quitting life,” the Australian performer explained recently. “[Music] is my whole life. This is what I do. I’ve been rapping since I was 14, and this is all that I know. It’s what my gift is, whether you think I’m talented or not. I don’t know any other job and I’m not interested in any other job.”

Check out the video for “Team” above and stay tuned for Digital Distortion, which is slated for a June release.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.