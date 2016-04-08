Iggy Azalea Reveals the Crazy Thing Britney Spears Did Before Visiting Her House for Lunch

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears collaborated on 2014’s single “Pretty Girls,” but before they started working together, Spears didn’t know much about the star’s true personality. “Everybody always thinks I’m like this crazy wild child rapper,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday.

“She’s very famous, Britney Spears! And she didn’t know me. We had done the collaboration for ‘Pretty Girls,’ but we hadn’t actually met before. I had invited her to my house for lunch and this was her first time coming over,” Azalea said.

So what did Spears do before stopping by the rapper’s home? “So she sent her guys to come check out that it was all kosher at my house before she came.”

When DeGeneres asked if they looked through cabinets or sampled the food, the star joked that they taste-tested everything and waited for any adverse effects. “No, they didn’t,” she said. “They just came and walked around and made sure I wasn’t like, had a bunch of people smoking or doing anything crazy.”

Watch the full clip above to hear DeGeneres’s hilarious response, plus Azalea’s real-talk about her relationship and plastic surgery.