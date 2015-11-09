Get to Know Hedy Lamarr, Today's Google Doodle Honoree 

You may not know who Hedy Lamarr is, but you can thank her for inventing technology that eventually lead to the creation of wireless communication. However, before she became an award-winning scientist, the Austrian beauty starred in both European and American films for two decades and was the first woman film an on-screen orgasm in Ecstasy in 1933. Talk about a trailblazer.

Today, Google is celebrating the late star as today would have been her 101st birthday. The tech company highlights her many achievements in their daily Google Doodle (below). From her early career as a glamorous movie star to her years as an inventor during World War II, Lamarr is not a name to forget.

Ullstein Bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

RELATED: See Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn Shared by Her Sons

Watch a brief narrated history about Lamarr above and check out the Google Doodle here: