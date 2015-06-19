If Taylor Schilling's OITNB Character Had a Boston Accent, This Is How She'd Sound

Taylor Schilling is a Boston native, but you’d never know it from hearing her talk. “No accent,” Seth Meyers commented when she appeared on Late Night Thursday. “Did you ever have it?” When she told him no, he congratulated her. “That’s the better outcome.”

“I don’t think anybody in my family does,” the Orange Is the New Black star said. “My brother, when he was very young had the little Boston thing going on, then he grew out of it, and now I just sometimes pretend I have one when I get there, because everybody’s like, ‘Hey, how you doin'? Hey, how’s your moth-ah? How’s your fath-ah?’”

The duo proceeded to launch into progressively deeper accents as they continued the interview. Click the video above to watch Schilling and Meyers crack each other up with their best Boston twangs.

